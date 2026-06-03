PCCI, VCCI seal trade partnership deal

Business ties between the Philippines and Viet Nam received a boost as the Philippine Chamber of Commerce and Industry (PCCI) and the Viet Nam Chamber of Commerce and Industry (VCCI) formalized a cooperation agreement aimed at expanding trade and investment flows between the two economies.

The Memorandum of Understanding was signed during the Viet Nam–Philippines Business Forum in Manila, marking a structured push by the two largest business organizations of both countries to deepen private sector collaboration amid rising bilateral economic activity.

The agreement was signed by PCCI President Ferdinand “Perry” A. Ferrer and VCCI Vice Executive President Nguyen Quang Vinh.