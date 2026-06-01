15 MoUs boost Phl-Vietnam relations

The deals included a cooperation agreement between the Philippine Chamber of Commerce and Industry and the Vietnam Chamber of Commerce and Industry aimed at expanding trade and investment exchanges, facilitating business missions, and promoting greater collaboration between the private sectors of the two countries.

Affirmation of shared conviction

“Today’s gathering is an affirmation of our shared conviction, that nations prosper but they work together when they build trust, when they create opportunities and allow their people to realize their full potential,” Marcos said.

The President noted that the forum coincided with a milestone year in bilateral relations.

“This year carries a special significance. The Philippines and Vietnam are celebrating a golden jubilee, 50 years of diplomatic relations. The ties between our countries was formally established during the presidency of my father, President Ferdinand E. Marcos Sr.,” he said.

Marcos described Vietnam as one of the Philippines’ key economic partners, citing the steady expansion of commercial ties between the two countries.

Indispensable partner

“Vietnam has become a indispensable partner in trade and investments. Last year, Vietnam was Philippines’ 11th largest trading partner. On that year, our bilateral trade reached a remarkable $7 billion,” he said.

Business leaders expressed optimism that stronger private-sector collaboration could unlock greater opportunities across Southeast Asia.

“The Philippines and Vietnam are more than neighbors. We are like-minded economies — young, dynamic, and hungry for growth,” said Perry Ferrer, president of the PCCI.

“Let’s put them together and be a powerhouse. The young people are very aggressive in terms of creativity. So if you put both together, I think we are just a few thousand kilometers apart, same latitude and really almost the same culture but definitely dynamic, young and want economic success,” Ferrer added.

Among the agreements signed were partnerships involving aviation, tourism, petrochemicals, cybersecurity, hospitality, healthcare and innovation-focused enterprises.

Vietnamese firms entered into arrangements with Philippine counterparts including the Department of Tourism, Philippine Airlines, Puregold Price Club, Planters Products, Klook Travel Technology Philippines, the Philippine Independent Travel Agencies Association, Unciano Medical Center and Colleges, National University Manila, Centro Escolar University, and several technology and infrastructure companies.

The PCCI-VCCI agreement will remain in effect for three years and establishes a framework for regular information exchange, trade promotion activities, investment missions and business matchmaking initiatives between the two countries.

Officials from both sides said the agreements reflect growing confidence in the long-term potential of Vietnam-Philippines economic relations as businesses seek new opportunities in one of the world’s fastest-growing regions.