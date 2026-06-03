NO MORE ELEPHANT RIDES!

Instead of riding activities, tourism sites are expected to shift toward an ethical experience that allows guests to observe and learn about elephants in a safer and more natural environment.

Animal welfare advocates welcomed the move, calling it a breakthrough for responsible tourism and long-overdue protection for captive elephants.

For years, concerns have been raised over the treatment of elephants used for entertainment, including issues surrounding their living conditions and training methods.

The charge also reflects a growing global demand for ethical travel, as more tourist experiences prioritize animal welfare over close-contact attractions.

With the ban now in place, Indonesia joins a growing number of destinations, rethinking wildlife tourism, proving that memorable travel experiences do not have to come at the expense of animals.