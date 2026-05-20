Thailand to End 60-Day Visa-Free Entry for 93 Countries, Including the Philippines

Under the revised policy, affected countries will revert to their previous visa arrangements, with most travelers expected to return to the standard 30-day visa-free entry system, known as P.30.

Thai authorities said the move seeks to improve the organization and monitoring of foreign arrivals by removing overlapping visa privileges granted to some countries. The government also plans to discontinue criteria that allow certain nationalities to receive more than one type of visa entitlement.

However, the changes will not take effect immediately. The cancellation of the 60-day visa-free measure must first be officially published in Thailand’s Royal Gazette before implementation.

Among the 93 affected countries and territories are the Philippines, United States, Japan, South Korea, China, Australia, Canada, United Kingdom, Singapore, Malaysia, and several European, Middle Eastern, and Latin American nations.

For Filipino travelers, the policy change means future visits to Thailand may again be limited to shorter stays once the new rules are implemented. Travelers are advised to monitor official announcements and travel advisories before booking trips.