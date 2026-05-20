Thailand to End 60-Day Visa-Free Entry for 93 Countries, Including the Philippines

The Thai government is set to revoke its 60-day visa-free entry scheme for tourists from 93 countries and territories, including the Philippines, in a move aimed at tightening visitor screening and streamlining immigration policies.
The decision was approved by Thailand’s Cabinet on Monday, effectively cancelling the temporary visa exemption measure known as P.60, which currently allows travelers from eligible countries to stay in the kingdom for up to 60 days without a visa for tourism, business, or short-term work purposes.
Under the revised policy, affected countries will revert to their previous visa arrangements, with most travelers expected to return to the standard 30-day visa-free entry system, known as P.30.
Thai authorities said the move seeks to improve the organization and monitoring of foreign arrivals by removing overlapping visa privileges granted to some countries. The government also plans to discontinue criteria that allow certain nationalities to receive more than one type of visa entitlement.
However, the changes will not take effect immediately. The cancellation of the 60-day visa-free measure must first be officially published in Thailand’s Royal Gazette before implementation.
Among the 93 affected countries and territories are the Philippines, United States, Japan, South Korea, China, Australia, Canada, United Kingdom, Singapore, Malaysia, and several European, Middle Eastern, and Latin American nations.
For Filipino travelers, the policy change means future visits to Thailand may again be limited to shorter stays once the new rules are implemented. Travelers are advised to monitor official announcements and travel advisories before booking trips.