Filipinas break slump as quarterfinal slot within reach

The Philippines broke a two-game losing streak in the AFC Women’s Asian Cup after a 2-0 victory over Iran at the Robina Stadium in Robina, Australia on Sunday.

Sara Eggesvik’s 29-minute goal was almost ruled out until it was reviewed through the virtual assistant referee.

Chandler McDaniel got herself on the scoreboard with a tap-in goal in the 82nd minute to make it 2-0 for the Filipinas.

Now with a 1-0-2 win-draw-loss card in Group A with a -2 goal difference, the Filipinas will now wait for the results of the other groups as they need to be one of the best third-placed teams to enter the quarterfinals.