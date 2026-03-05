KOREAN CURSE: Filipinas’ World Cup return in serious peril

The national women’s football team is teetering on the brink of elimination after bowing to South Korea, 0-3, in the AFC Asian Women’s Cup at the Robina Stadium in Robina, Australia last Thursday.

It took the Koreans, runners-up of the 2022 edition of India, 15 minutes to score two goals to dictate the tempo and secure their slot in the quarterfinals of this prestigious continental event that serves as a gateway to the FIFA Women’s World Cup next year in Brazil.

Just as they were looking to shake off their 0-1 loss to host Australia last Sunday, the Filipinas were stunned immediately in the 12th minute following a tap-in goal from Jeon Yugyeong before Park Soo Jeong curled a screamer to double the Korean’s lead three minutes later.

Mun Eunju took advantage of a scramble in the box to volley home from close range and seal the victory that gave them one of the top two spots in Group A.

Filipinas head coach Mark Torcaso said they don’t have any excuses on the loss as they were simply outclassed by the world No. 22 Koreans.

“There’s no excuse, but we did have a turnaround where we had to fly from Perth all the way over here. That does count when it comes to players’ sleep, food arrangements, and all those types of things, even though they’re handled well. But again, it’s not an excuse,” Torcaso said.

“We’re playing against one of the best sides in the competition, just like Australia. I think our group is one of the toughest.”

With the top two spots out of the Filipinas’ reach, Torcaso said they will have to adjust their focus when they battle Iran on Sunday revive their chances for World Cup return.

“I’m disappointed that we didn’t get the result we wanted, but we can’t focus on that now. We’ve got to focus on the next game and what we need to do against Iran,” said Torcaso, whose wards need to be one of the best third-place teams to salvage a quarterfinal spot.

The Iranians are competing against the Australians at press time in a match that could serve as a barometer on how the Filipinas must perform in their next match. Should the Iranians lose, the Filipinas must work hard and win by a wide margin to off-set the -4-goal difference that will keep their World Cup hopes alive.

The Filipinas will also have to keep an eye on other teams in other groups as their performances could affect their chances of getting into the knockout stages.

If there are any silver linings for Torcaso, it would be his girls’ grit that he expects them to carry over in their do-or-die match against the Iranians.

“For our girls to fight to the death in both of the games that we’ve played is a credit to them and a credit to all our people back home in the Philippines. That’s their culture. That’s what they’re about,” Torcaso said.

“I’m proud to be the head coach of this national team, but I’m also proud of all our girls and the fight that they’ve shown in every single game that we’ve played.”

Filipinas defender Angie Beard said they will have to look back at this painful match if they want to get a win and stay alive in the Asian Cup.