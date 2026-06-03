Marina, Kongsberg renew partnership

Under the partnership, Kongsberg Maritime will continue supporting Marina’s training and assessment initiatives through simulator software that replicates real-world maritime operations.

The technology is expected to strengthen competency development, improve assessment capabilities, and help align local maritime training with international standards.

Marina Administrator Sonia B. Malaluan underscored the importance of sustaining the partnership as the agency pursues long-term reforms in maritime governance and workforce development.

“The renewal of this agreement is essential in ensuring the sustained implementation of the programs, initiatives, and collaborative efforts undertaken by our two institutions,” Malaluan said.