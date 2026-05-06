Phl improving fishing fleet safety standard

The meeting brought together government and industry partners to help shape the way forward.

“We recognize that any direction we pursue must strike a balance between enhancing safety standards and ensuring that our fishing industry remains viable, competitive, and sustainable,” Malaluan assured.

Marina’s deputy administrator for operations, RADM Loumer Bernabe, sent his message to the consultation through the chief-of-staff of Overseas Shipping Service director Engr. Ramon Hernandez.

Bernabe reaffirmed Marina’s commitment to inclusive policymaking ensuring that “all inputs shared will be carefully reviewed as we move forward, ensuring that our policies remain responsive, balanced, and aligned with both international standards and national interests.”