Phl improving fishing fleet safety standard

The Maritime Industry Authority (Marina) is adopting international safety standards for large fishing vessels operating on the high seas.
Chosen provisions of the Cape Town Agreement would be integrated into domestic regulations to further raise safety standards across the Philippine fishing fleet to protect Filipino fishermen, Marina administrator Sonia B. Malaluan revealed in the agency’s Stakeholders’ Public Consultation held on 30 April 2026.
The meeting brought together government and industry partners to help shape the way forward.
“We recognize that any direction we pursue must strike a balance between enhancing safety standards and ensuring that our fishing industry remains viable, competitive, and sustainable,” Malaluan assured.
Marina’s deputy administrator for operations, RADM Loumer Bernabe, sent his message to the consultation through the chief-of-staff of Overseas Shipping Service director Engr. Ramon Hernandez.
Bernabe reaffirmed Marina’s commitment to inclusive policymaking ensuring that “all inputs shared will be carefully reviewed as we move forward, ensuring that our policies remain responsive, balanced, and aligned with both international standards and national interests.”