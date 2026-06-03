Kibungan municipal council denies ‘weed’ cultivation allegations

In the interview, Tello alleged that local officials and pastors were involved in the illegal marijuana trade.

The local legislators maintained that no council members have aided or abetted any offenses under the Comprehensive Dangerous Drugs Act of 2002.

Council members pointed to the severe legal penalties government personnel face if found protecting drug offenders, including life imprisonment and permanent disqualification from holding public office.

The council stated that its collective denial was a defense of due process and the presumption of innocence, rather than an attempt to shield illegal drug activities.

The council clarified that its response does not diminish its support for ongoing regional anti-drug campaigns.

Lawmakers acknowledged that Kibungan has historically been identified as a major marijuana cultivation site, and they recognized the eradication efforts led by the Philippine National Police, the Philippine Drug Enforcement Agency and the National Bureau of Investigation.

The council emphasized its formal legislative backing of law enforcement through Sangguniang Bayan Resolution No. 13-2026. The measure officially supports “Oplan Ultimate Grasscutter 2026,” an anti-drug initiative led by the Benguet Provincial Police Office.

The legislators reaffirmed their commitment to transparency and cooperation with law enforcement, stating that any actionable information