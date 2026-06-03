‘Happiest nation’ invites the world to dinner

Anyone can apply at HaveSomeFinnish.com for the chance to be selected as one of 16 guests across two exclusive tastings, taking place in the Coast & Archipelago region and Lapland in September 2026. Each tasting menu is envisioned by a local top chef and reflects the authentic food culture of its region, offering a glimpse into experiences travelers can explore throughout Finland.

“Finland is your chance to discover the final great secret of the world’s culinary cultures. Italian, Chinese, even the other Nordic food cultures are already part of the global conversation, while Finnish cuisine remains unknown,” said Heli Jimenez, Senior Director, International Marketing at Business Finland. “In an era where foodies are constantly searching for the next big thing, Finland is exactly that: pure ingredients from local nature, like wild game and fresh fish, and unpretentious, simple recipes.”

Finland’s invitation goes further than food: it’s a chance to experience where Finnish happiness comes from. Set at the most beautiful locations that Finland has to offer, each dinner connects the culinary experience to nature, the four Nordic seasons and the people who grow and catch what ends up on the table.

“Finnish food is a direct expression of the world’s happiest lifestyle: rooted in nature, simplicity and a deep connection to where ingredients come from. From sauna food rituals to foraging, Finnish cuisine tells a story that exists nowhere else — and we want visitors to experience that story in full,” Jimenez explained.