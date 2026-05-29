A taste of luxury: Fine dining becomes the ultimate lifestyle perk

Under the theme “The Art of Filipino Flavors,” chefs Nicco Santos, Quenee Vilar and Zor Tan fused global techniques with local inspiration, transforming familiar Asian flavors into a refined culinary experience.
In an era where experiences matter just as much as possessions, exclusive dining has become one of the most coveted lifestyle privileges. Leaning into this growing appetite for immersive culinary moments, UnionBank, in partnership with Visa, launched “The Star Course Series,” an intimate Michelin-starred dining collaboration designed for select UnionBank Visa Credit Cardholders.
The experience debuted on 7 April at Celera, celebrated for its modern pan-Asian cuisine and among the first restaurants in the Philippines to receive a Michelin star. Timed with the inaugural year of the Michelin Guide in the country, the series highlights how luxury today is increasingly defined by access, exclusivity and memorable moments shared around the table.
For the opening dinner, Celera chefs Santos and Vilar teamed up with Born chef Tan to craft a one-night-only seven-course menu that blended contemporary Asian techniques with Filipino influences. The evening unfolded through delicately plated creations featuring wagyu, toro, duck tocino, scallop, lobster inasal with palabok sauce, eggplant ensalada with mushrooms and labanos ganache and quail takikomi gohan, before ending with sweet potato and oolong-inspired desserts and petit fours.
Beyond the menu itself, the dinner was designed as an immersive lifestyle experience where storytelling, artistry and hospitality converged. Every course reflected precision and restraint while showcasing familiar local flavors through a more elevated lens.
“We are building a next-generation bank that goes beyond transactions. We want to be where our customers are — where they spend their time, passions and lifestyle moments,” said Manoj Varma, Consumer Bank head of Union Bank of the Philippines. “We ensure our offerings align with what our customers value, and dining is a key part of their everyday spend.”
Visa Philippines country manager Jeffrey Navarro echoed the growing importance of curated experiences for modern consumers, noting that dining has become a meaningful way for brands to connect with cardholders beyond traditional rewards.
The Star Course Series continues with upcoming dinners at Gallery by Chele and Toyo Eatery, giving diners another chance to experience world-class cuisine shaped by Filipino creativity.
The collaboration reflects how luxury lifestyle experiences are increasingly becoming part of everyday banking — turning meals into memories and credit cards into passports to exclusive cultural moments.