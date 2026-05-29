A taste of luxury: Fine dining becomes the ultimate lifestyle perk

Under the theme “The Art of Filipino Flavors,” chefs Nicco Santos, Quenee Vilar and Zor Tan fused global techniques with local inspiration, transforming familiar Asian flavors into a refined culinary experience.

In an era where experiences matter just as much as possessions, exclusive dining has become one of the most coveted lifestyle privileges. Leaning into this growing appetite for immersive culinary moments, UnionBank, in partnership with Visa, launched “The Star Course Series,” an intimate Michelin-starred dining collaboration designed for select UnionBank Visa Credit Cardholders.