Escudero explains exit from majority bloc

“The current impasse in the Senate is untenable and unacceptable,” he said.

His move proved pivotal in tilting the balance of power in the chamber, triggering a dramatic realignment that led to the emergence of a new majority bloc and intensified an already bitter confrontation between the rival factions.

Escudero rejected suggestions that his transfer was driven by political loyalties or factional interests, insisting that it was meant to protect the institution.

“When political divisions become too extreme and begin to obstruct our mandate, we must all have the courage to pause, gain perspective, reflect, and realize that the Senate — as an institution we serve — must come before ourselves,” he said.

“This is not a political contest. I am not taking sides. I am taking a stand for the Senate,” he said, stressing that his allegiance was not to any political bloc, personality, or alliance, but to the institution itself.

“My allegiance is not to any faction, personality, group, or alliance. This is not about loyalty or betrayal, or choosing one side over another — this is about duty,” he said.

Escudero also pushed back against the claim his decision was intended to favor one camp.

“This is not a political matter. I am not joining or leaving any group, faction, or bloc. I am not saying anyone is right or wrong, or that anyone has failed or overstepped,” he said.

“But we cannot remain in this situation any longer. It is affecting the Senate’s ability to fulfill its duty to the nation,” he added.

The senator’s statement underscored growing concerns that the continuing leadership dispute could hamper the Senate’s ability to focus on legislation, oversight, and other constitutional responsibilities, particularly the coming impeachment trial of Vice President Sara Duterte.

His remarks also highlighted what has become the central argument of those calling for an end to the impasse: that the institution itself risks becoming the biggest casualty of the conflict.

Escudero said the Senate’s ability to serve the people must take precedence over political rivalries and internal divisions.

“This is the reason behind my decision today,” he said.

“I ask for your understanding, along with your prayers for the Senate, that we may overcome this challenge and continue to fulfill our duty to you and to the nation,” he said.