Blue Ribbon summons Romualdez

The hearing will be the first under the committee's new chairperson, Sen. Pia Cayetano, following recent changes in Senate leadership. In a statement, Cayetano said invitations had been issued to key resource persons and government agencies as part of the panel's ongoing investigation in aid of legislation and public accountability.

Among those invited are Romualdez; lawyer Levito Baligod; Belnard Tube, Rosebert Waupan, Benny Bulontate, Johnny Buduan, Rodante Orbillo, Reyneboy Julian, Christopher Esquivel, George Villalon Jr., Romeo Rommel Bobares, Gil Navidad Jr., Anselmo Taberdo, Joely Cadiao, Rommel Galapon, Cecilio Larroder Jr., Bernard Gumban, Crisanie Dado and Fidel Corpuz, who were previously identified as former Marines. Also invited were representatives from the Department of Public Works and Highways, Office of the Ombudsman, Department of Justice and Department of Budget and Management, along with Walter Manalansan, Mark Ticsay, Paul Estrada, Joshua Cano, Jon Kerby Pajarilla, Roland Supat, lawyer Sam Buenviale, Arnel Ganggob, Jocelyn Servino, a certain Edwin, and Brice Hernandez.

The invitations came after Baligod earlier claimed that invitations sent to him and the former Marines had been withdrawn. He posted on social media what he said was an email revoking the invitations upon the directive of the committee chair.