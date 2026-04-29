Mystery K-pop group set for SMDC grounds — could it be BTS?

Though Lim chose not to disclose the group, the venue's size and its recent concert lineup strongly indicate a leading global artist. Among enthusiasts, one name remains at the forefront of discussions: BTS

Rumors, speculation, and official silence

Online speculation grew as fans linked the announcement to BTS’s forthcoming “Arirang” World Tour, featuring Manila stops on 13 and 14 March 2027.

There are allegedly speculations that BTS will take the stage at the SMDC grounds, but no official announcement has been issued.

Despite the buzz, Live Nation Philippines has pushed back against circulating claims. Managing director Rhiza Pascua clarified, “The venue being mentioned is incorrect. Also, claims of ‘VIP tickets’ already in circulation are false. No tickets have been released or printed.”

She also warned that misinformation has risen to significant threats to the company, leading to inquiries and potential legal measures. Currently, the official site for the “Arirang” tour still shows Manila dates with no confirmed location.

A new era of concert venues in the Philippines

Over the past few years, the Philippines has hosted some of the biggest names in K-pop across a range of world-class venues—each with its own strengths.

BLACKPINK (BORN PINK World Tour) and TWICE (READY TO BE World Tour) both performed at the Philippine Arena, a massive indoor venue known for its record-breaking capacity. TWICE notably utilized a 3D stage design, enhancing fan immersion with extended platforms and multi-angle viewing. The same venue has also hosted acts like Super Junior and EXO for large-scale fan events and concerts.

SEVENTEEN (Be The Sun World Tour and Follow Tour) took over the Philippine Sports Stadium, an open-air venue ideal for large crowds and synchronized fan events. Other artists like Stray Kids have also embraced stadium-scale performances in the country, reflecting the growing demand for bigger venues.

Rising groups like ENHYPEN (Manifesto World Tour and Fate Tour) have held concerts at the SM Mall of Asia Arena, a more intimate indoor setting known for its acoustics and fan proximity. This venue has also welcomed top-tier performers such as Red Velvet, ITZY, NCT 127, NCT DREAM, and TREASURE—making it one of the most active hubs for K-pop concerts in Manila.

What makes SMDC Festival Grounds different?

The SMDC Festival Grounds offers a unique concert experience—combining size, adaptability, and ambiance in ways that conventional venues cannot.

In contrast to fixed-seat arenas or stadiums, SMDC Festival Grounds enables completely customizable stage constructions. This renders it perfect for ambitious projects such as BTS's circular in-the-round stage, which positions artists at the audience's center.

The location has the capacity for tens of thousands, competing with stadium-level crowds while preserving a festival atmosphere.

Open-air settings enhance lighting effects, fireworks, and large-scale visuals. For a production like the “Arirang” tour—with its wraparound LED screens and dynamic choreography—the space offers creative freedom that indoor venues may limit.



The grounds have already hosted major acts, including Eraserheads and SB19, demonstrating its capability to handle large, high-demand events.

The “Arirang” Tour

BTS’s forthcoming tour is already being referred to as one of the most ambitious in music history. Covering more than 85 performances in 34 cities, it includes an innovative 360-degree stage layout that provides equal sightlines for almost all spectators.





The tour promotes their album Arirang, a culturally meaningful project influenced by the traditional Korean folk song—often seen as Korea’s unofficial national anthem. The album portrays themes of identity and reunion, corresponding with BTS's much-anticipated comeback as a complete group.

Currently, fans are trying to manage their enthusiasm while being cautious. SM Prime has announced a significant K-pop event. BTS has announced the dates for their Manila tour. However, the vital information—the location—continues to be officially undisclosed.





Nevertheless, the magnitude of the “Arirang” tour alongside the features of SMDC Festival Grounds keeps the excitement alive.

And until an official announcement is made, one thing is certain: if the rumors prove true, the Philippines could be in for one of the biggest concert events in its history.