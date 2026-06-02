Michelin-trained chef brings elevated ‘dampa’ concept to Araneta City

Chef Oliver "Oli" Buenviaje, a Sorsogon native whose culinary career spans some of the world's most prestigious seafood restaurants, is introducing an elevated version of the traditional dampa experience, where diners select fresh seafood that is then cooked to their preference. The concept combines the market-to-table approach with a contemporary restaurant setting, featuring live seafood displays, open kitchens and a selection of signature sauces inspired by Buenviaje's international culinary journey.

The 130-seat restaurant will offer guests a choice of grilling, frying or steaming freshly selected seafood, complemented by one of eight signature sauces, including Miso Butter, Latin Chimichurri, Pomodoro Tomato Olive Capers and Bagoong Bernaise. According to Buenviaje, sourcing will remain a key priority, with the chef personally working with growers and suppliers to ensure quality and sustainability.

Buenviaje's culinary credentials include stints at renowned establishments such as Le Meurice in Paris under Alain Ducasse, Al Mahara at Dubai's Burj Al Arab, L'Normandie at Mandarin Oriental Bangkok, Caprice at Four Seasons Hong Kong and Four Seasons Macau. He later founded Olio's Fine Food Catering in Perth, Australia, serving luxury clients including Rolls-Royce, Chanel and Bentley.

Despite a career that has taken him across the globe, Buenviaje credits his grandfather, Jose Aviles of Sorsogon, for instilling the values of hospitality and generosity that continue to shape his approach to food and service today.

With Seafood 8 by Olio's, Buenviaje hopes to introduce a new generation of diners to the dampa tradition while offering longtime seafood lovers a more refined and immersive dining experience.