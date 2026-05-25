HVI nabbed in Ilocos Sur P490K shabu seized

Police said the operation was conducted from 9:35 a.m. to 11:20 a.m. on May 25 in Barangay Poblacion Sur, Lidlidda, by personnel of the Ilocos Sur Police Provincial Drug Enforcement Unit as lead unit, together with Lidlidda Municipal Police Station, San Esteban MPS, Ilocos Sur Police Intelligence Unit, and the 103rd Maneuver Company of the Regional Mobile Force Battalion 1.

According to authorities, the operation was carried out in coordination with the Philippine Drug Enforcement Agency Regional Office.

Recovered during the operation were around 72.14 grams of suspected shabu with an estimated standard drug price of P490,552. The illegal drugs were contained in four heat-sealed transparent plastic sachets, including the sold and seized items.

Also confiscated were one genuine P1,000 buy-bust money, a Marlboro Blue cigarette pack, a broken pink Vivo smartphone, the suspect’s driver’s license, and a silver Toyota Innova.

Police said the marking and inventory of the evidence were conducted at the scene in the presence of the mandatory witnesses and the suspect, in accordance with the law.

“This successful operation reflects the intensified anti-illegal drug campaign of the Ilocos Sur Police Provincial Office. We will not stop conducting aggressive operations to ensure the safety and security of our communities. We also encourage the public to cooperate and immediately report any illegal activities in their areas,” said Police Colonel Agosto Asuncion, Provincial Director of the Ilocos Sur Police Provincial Office.

Charges for violation of the Comprehensive Dangerous Drugs Act of 2002 are being prepared against the suspect.