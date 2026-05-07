P1.1-M worth of shabu seized in Ilocos Region; 2 high-value individuals arrested

In Vigan, operatives arrested a 46-year-old construction worker listed as a high-value individual during an operation led by the Vigan City Police Station in coordination with the Philippine Drug Enforcement Agency Region 1 and other police units.

Authorities recovered three heat-sealed plastic sachets containing around 57 grams of suspected shabu with an estimated value of P387,600.

Meanwhile, a 40-year-old resident of Villasis was arrested in a separate buy-bust operation in Urdaneta led by the Pangasinan Police Provincial Drug Enforcement Unit, with assistance from local and regional police units.

Seized from the suspect were about 115 grams of suspected shabu valued at approximately P782,000, along with marked money and other non-drug evidence.

The arrested suspects are currently under police custody and are set to face charges for violating Republic Act No. 9165, or the Comprehensive Dangerous Drugs Act of 2002.

Dindo R. Reyes said the successful operations reflect the intensified anti-drug campaign in the region.

“The arrest of these high-value individuals shows our continued commitment to rid the Ilocos Region of illegal drugs. We will continue working with communities and partner agencies to ensure public safety and peace,” Reyes said.



