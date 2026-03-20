Esteban speaks her mind over fencing mess

Leyte 4th Representative Richard Gomez called out PFA president Rene Gacuma and national team head coach Amat Canlas for the last-minute removal of top women’s epee fencer Alexa Larrazabal in the 33rd Southeast Asian Games last December in Thailand.

“We spoke up when it was uncomfortable-when it cost us, when it felt like no one was listening. Now, the questions are finally being asked. What once was ridicule, now respect,” Esteban said.

“The truth doesn’t disappear. It waits. And eventually, it demands to be heard.”

Esteban was excluded from the national team in 2023 despite an excuse letter to allow herself to recover from injury.