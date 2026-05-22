AICS aid open to all in crisis, says DSWD

The Department of Social Welfare and Development (DSWD) said its Assistance to Individuals in Crisis Situations (AICS) program is not limited to low-income earners facing hardship.
Edwin Morata, director of the DSWD’s Crisis Intervention Program, said the agency’s flagship assistance program was never intended solely for poor families experiencing difficult circumstances.
“The Assistance to Individuals in Crisis Situations program is not only for the poor,” Morata stressed.
He said crises affect people from all walks of life, whether caused by natural disasters or national issues such as an energy emergency.
Morata encouraged individuals in need of financial assistance to approach the DSWD and avail themselves of support under AICS.
During the recent energy emergency, AICS was tapped to provide financial assistance to members of the transport sector whose livelihoods were affected by volatile fuel prices.
The program allocated P30 billion of its P60-billion budget upon the instruction of Social Welfare Secretary Rex Gatchalian. As of 18 May, Assistant Secretary Irene Dumlao said P7.3 billion had already been distributed.
Aside from cash assistance, AICS also provides medical, funeral, educational, transportation, material and food assistance to qualified beneficiaries.