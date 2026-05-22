AICS aid open to all in crisis, says DSWD

The Department of Social Welfare and Development (DSWD) said its Assistance to Individuals in Crisis Situations (AICS) program is not limited to low-income earners facing hardship.

Edwin Morata, director of the DSWD’s Crisis Intervention Program, said the agency’s flagship assistance program was never intended solely for poor families experiencing difficult circumstances.

“The Assistance to Individuals in Crisis Situations program is not only for the poor,” Morata stressed.