Volleyball frenemies

Match made in heaven? Definitely not.

In 2013, Suzara established the Philippine Superliga (PSL) — a club league that directly competes with the SVL.

At first, everything was smooth as the SVL was accommodating student-athletes while the PSL catering to those who have already graduated. Yes, there were some friction, but everything was tolerable.

But soon, the tension that was simmering underneath blew out in the open. The PVL and the SVL tweaked their respective business models until they found themselves on a collision course. Conflicts over sponsors, players, schedule, and even the media arose, turning volleyball from being the country’s second-favorite pastime into a phony telenovela.

The war further escalated when Suzara helped in the formation of the Larong Volleyball sa Pilipinas Inc. (LVPI) in 2015. Suddenly, the PSL gained a massive advantage in its battle with the SVL as Suzara can now control everything, including the international transfer certificates of imports, selecting the members of the national team and hosting key international events.

But fate had a funny way of stopping the catfight. The PSL eventually imploded with its board members ousting Suzara. Then, the coronavirus pandemic erupted and the PSL — with Suzara no longer around — had no choice but to cease its operation, leaving the SVL as the last league standing in this bitter war of attrition.

The SVL, however, rebranded. As the lone professional league in the country, it became the PVL, which now controls the biggest sponsors and the best players in the country.