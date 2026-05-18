Volleyball savior

Japan-based Alyssa Solomon also said no but promised to join next year while rising star Shaina Nitura agreed to join pending her recovery from an injury.

In short, Liao and the PNVF board are left holding an empty bag. They unite to oust the previous president only to find out that there will be confronting a hornet’s nest of political sabotage. Ouch!

Enter Strong Group Athletics (SGA).

To save the country from a looming disaster when it hosts the Women’s Cup, SGA chief Frank Lao made his entire stable of players at Farm Fresh and ZUS Coffee in the Premier Volleyball League available for national duty. With that, former national team stars Rachel Anne Daquis, Jovelyn Gonzaga, Mylene Paat, Remy Palma, Royse Tubino, Bia General, Ara Galang, Alyssa Eroa and Alohi Robins-Hardy will have a chance to don the national colors anew as well as rising stars Trisha Tubu, Thea Gagate, AC Miner and Cloanne Mondoñedo.

But Lao didn’t stop there. He also made his players in the collegiate ranks available, giving Ange Poyos, Cassie Carballo, and Detdet Pepito of University of Santo Tomas; Caisey Dongallo and Jelai Gajero of University of the Philippines; Zam Nolasco and Cam Bartolome of College of Saint Benilde; and Judiel Nitura and Vanessa Sarie of Letran College a chance to test their mettle in the international arena.

Clearly, the pool that Lao is offering is so deep that national coach Tai Bundit and his deputies can easily form a team that can match — or even surpass — the quality of play of those who walked away.

With Lao jumping to the rescue, the plan to sabotage the formation of Alas Pilipinas and embarrass the PNVF and its hosting of the prestigious continental tourney is slowly fizzling out.

The PNVF owes Lao a massive debt of gratitude. In an economic climate where businesses are tightening their belts, having a patron step up and selflessly bankroll a national program is truly commendable. It’s a crucial ace for the national team program.