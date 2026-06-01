‘Tunnel home’: Inside the underground shelter in Osmeña Highway

A home beneath the streets

A resident who has lived underground since the 1990s shared that much of their family, or family compound, lives inside the tunnel community.

Jingkee, 49, has lived in the settlement for 14 years. According to her, electricity comes from her parents who live near the tunnel, through what they call “kuryente load,” where power is connected from a nearby electric source into their shelter.

Jingkee said their income is not enough to leave the settlement despite the dangers brought by natural disasters.

Among the tragedies residents remember most was Typhoon Ondoy, which washed away homes in the community.

Though local authorities assisted in the evacuation, many residents were still affected by the risks caused by flooding and disasters.

A long wait for stability

Despite the hardships, Jingkee said families continue to hope for relocation through the Department of Social Welfare and Development (DSWD).

"We have been interviewed by the DSWD several times. When there is a relocation opportunity, they approach us, and we tell them that we are willing to go wherever they place us," Jingkee said.

However, Jingkee’s mother said some relocated families returned to Manila after being transferred to Cabuyao, Laguna due to limited opportunities in the province.

Hidden lives beneath the highway

For 79-year-old Nanay Maria Minda, life underground has been a reality since 1997, after her family had nowhere else to stay.

“We don’t have a place to go. We don’t have a house to stay in,” Nanay Minda said.

According to Minda, they eventually built a small shelter underground and learned to survive despite the conditions.

“It’s okay. We can survive here,” she said. “If we don’t have food, we ask our neighbors.”

As a senior citizen, Nanay Minda said she no longer works and daily life has become harder.

Residents also continue to face recurring floods and fires.

“Before, we had to swim here to get our supplies,” Nanay Minda said.

Because of past incidents, families prepare belongings in case emergencies happen.

“That’s why we always prepare our things here, just in case there’s a fire,” she added.