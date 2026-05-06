Life under the bridge

(May 06 2026) A couple lives under Pasiwata bridge boundary of Caloocan and Navotas City, on Wednesday May 6 2026. According to a Social Weather Stations (SWS) survey conducted from March 24 to 31, 2026, and released on May 5, 2026, the number of Filipinos expecting their quality of life to improve in the next 12 months dropped to 38 percent. This is the lowest level of optimism observed under the administration of President Ferdinand Marcos Jr., dropping from 44 percent in November 2025. Photo/Analy Labor ANALY LABOR











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ANALY LABOR ANALY LABOR ANALY LABOR ANALY LABOR ANALY LABOR ANALY LABOR (May 06 2026) A couple lives under Pasiwata bridge boundary of Caloocan and Navotas City, on Wednesday May 6 2026. According to a Social Weather Stations (SWS) survey conducted from March 24 to 31, 2026, and released on May 5, 2026, the number of Filipinos expecting their quality of life to improve in the next 12 months dropped to 38 percent. This is the lowest level of optimism observed under the administration of President Ferdinand Marcos Jr., dropping from 44 percent in November 2025. Photo/Analy Labor ANALY LABOR