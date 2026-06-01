Tricycle driver killed, son injured in collision with bus in Currimao

The other vehicle involved was a green Yutong bus owned by Fariñas Transit Inc. and driven by Eser Jr. Dela Serna Austria, 51, of Barangay 21, Quiom, Batac City.

According to the initial investigation conducted by the Currimao Municipal Police Station, the tricycle was traveling southbound along the national highway at around 6 a.m. when its front tire allegedly suffered a blowout. The incident reportedly caused Adatan to lose control of the vehicle, resulting in it veering into the opposite lane.

The tricycle then collided head-on with the northbound passenger bus.

As a result of the impact, Adatan sustained severe head injuries and multiple fractures. He was pronounced dead at the scene by Dr. Addielou Fidelfio Abad of the Municipal Health Office of Currimao.

Meanwhile, his son sustained injuries and was immediately transported by a responding ambulance to the Mariano Marcos Memorial Hospital and Medical Center for treatment.

Both vehicles sustained damage, although authorities have yet to determine the cost of repairs.

Personnel from the Currimao Municipal Police Station responded to the scene four minutes after the incident was reported. Police informed the victim's family, interviewed possible witnesses, and reviewed available CCTV footage as part of the investigation.

Authorities said the passenger bus, which had been placed under police safekeeping during the investigation, has since been released after the completion of the necessary documentation and procedures.