Survivor found after banca ordeal

According to reports, Masalta was discovered by a local fisherman at around 4 a.m. after he became stranded on the island. Residents immediately came to his aid and brought him to nearby Kawio Island, where he underwent medical evaluation and received treatment.

His rescue has renewed hopes for the safe recovery of the four other passengers who remain missing.

Search and rescue operations continue through a coordinated effort involving the Philippine Coast Guard, local government units and partner agencies, with authorities maintaining close coordination with Indonesian counterparts as the search area expands across both Philippine and Indonesian waters.

Initial investigations showed that MBCA Quessel-J had departed from Barangay Barrio Bukid in Jose Abad Santos, Davao Occidental, bound for Barangay Camalig in Sarangani Island, when it encountered strong winds and turbulent waves near Olanivan Island.

The severe weather reportedly left the vessel in distress, triggering a multi-agency search and rescue mission.

As rescuers scour vast stretches of sea, family members continue to cling to hope.

Among them is Jason John Joyce, who appealed to the public for prayers and support for the missing passengers and their loved ones while the search remains ongoing.

Authorities have yet to disclose details on how Masalta managed to survive his ordeal or provide updates on the possible whereabouts of the remaining passengers. Still, rescue teams remain optimistic that the continuing operations could lead to more survivors.

The incident underscores the dangers faced by small vessels traveling the waters between southern Mindanao and Indonesia, particularly during periods of rough seas and unpredictable weather. For now, the search continues, fueled by the hope sparked by one survivor’s remarkable rescue.