PNP mobilizes as Mayon stirs

“Our police units in the area are aware of the situation and are always ready to respond to any eventuality based on past experience and strong coordination with local government units and other agencies,” Nartatez said.

The PNP chief ordered police units in affected areas to immediately activate their emergency and disaster response teams to help ensure the safety and security of residents living near the volcano and support local government disaster preparedness efforts.

Phivolcs has repeatedly reminded the public that entry into the six-kilometer Permanent Danger Zone remains strictly prohibited due to continuing volcanic hazards, including pyroclastic density currents, rockfalls and possible sudden explosive activity.

Nartatez emphasized the need for constant monitoring of developments around Mayon Volcano and directed police personnel to remain vigilant and prepared to provide immediate assistance to communities that may be affected by further volcanic activity.

Local police commanders have also been instructed to maintain close coordination with local government units, disaster risk reduction and management offices, and other concerned agencies to assess conditions on the ground and determine whether additional precautionary measures, including evacuation, may be necessary.

“We continue to coordinate closely with local government units to ensure the safety of our fellow Filipinos,” Nartatez said.

He also urged residents to remain calm, stay informed and strictly follow advisories issued by local authorities and disaster management agencies to ensure their safety.