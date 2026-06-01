Growling Tigers roar, lift NSAC trophy

Acido then split a pair of free throws before Mark Llemit buried a dagger three, stretching the advantage to 95-84 with 55 seconds left.

From there, UST cleaned up the defensive boards and ran out the clock to secure the championship.

“The chemistry and camaraderie of the team showed off in this championship. Actually, our players were already tired but it’s their will to do everything to win this game,” UST assistant coach Japs Cuan said.

“This is a huge boost to our preparation for the UAAP (University Athletic Association of the Philippines).”

Finals Most Valuable Player Llemit delivered a game-high 27 points and seven rebounds, and two assists, with Akowe chipping in 14 points and 11 boards.

Reinhard Jumamoy led the Bulldogs' charge with 18 points, eight assists and four rebounds while Carl Alfanta recorded an 11-point outing.