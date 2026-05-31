UST, NU forge NSAC final duel

University of Santo Tomas (UST) and National University (NU) booked their spots in the NSAC 2026 College Basketball Campus Tour Final after scoring semifinal victories on Saturday at the Blue Eagle Gym inside the Ateneo de Manila University campus in Quezon City.

The Growling Tigers outlasted defending University Athletic Association of the Philippines champion De La Salle University in overtime, 115-107, to punch its ticket to the Finals while the Bulldogs came alive in the fourth quarter to stun reigning National Collegiate Athletic Association titlist San Beda University, 83-80, to advance to the title clash.

UST and NU are disputing the crown at press time.