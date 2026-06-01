Enrique Gil and Andrea Brillantes serve their best in Prague

Currently showing on TV 5 and Netflix Philippines, A Secret in Prague, is a romantic thriller with Enrique Gil (Mikoy Pinagpala) and Andrea Brillantes (Chiara Valtrovi) as its protagonists.

The action-thriller romance directed by Barry Gonzalez and Paco Sta.Maria, written by Mark Duane Angos, follows the life of Pinagpala, an overseas Filipino worker in the Czech Republic in 110 episodes.

A waiter who dreams of a better life for his family, he meets the young miss Valtrovi, who unbeknownst to the young man from Manila is the only daughter of a supposed mafia boss.

Yes, it’s complicated because their official label as the newly recruited spy who loves me and the damsel who can kick ass confluence gives a fresh and exciting spin to love versus loyalty allegiances, migration and sacrifice, betrayal and secrecy and how a romance can survive all of these.