Enrique Gil and Andrea Brillantes serve their best in Prague

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During the three-episode premiere of A Secret in Prague at Gateway Cineplex 18, the major strengths of the Gil-Brillantes romance thriller were obviously highlighted, and it all began with the city of Prague.

Some of its most iconic landmarks, beautifully photographed, served as key locations: The medieval stoned Charles Bridge for the romantic and scenic strolls of Mikoy and Chiara; the charming cobblestoned streets and the Old Town Square, home to the Astronomical Clock, that showcased Prague’s vibrant daily life and historic architecture and edifices; and the Prague Castle that served as the make-believe Valtrovi residence.

When it first appeared onscreen, the camera captured the expanse and magnificence, It had its own musical score that stirred amazement and wonder, a spot-on ingredient that amplified its old-world grandeur and power. That moment of the castle received thunderous applause from the premiere audiences.

Gil and Brillantes were perfectly cast as Mikoy and Chiara. Gil brought his A-game charm offensive, radiant with his man-boy appearance to the lead role. He has authenticity and a child-like innocence to his portrayal of a relatively young master Pinagpala.

Brillantes as the heiress Valtrovi sports blonde hair that suits her as it adds maturity and sophistication to her character. Chiara is calm, collected, dauntless and an undeniable softie. The woman of the world exterior who approaches situations with a rational resolve has a flip side as a true-blue romantic.