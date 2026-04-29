Enrique Gil and Andrea Brillantes serve their best in Prague

Currently showing on TV 5 and Netflix Philippines, A Secret in Prague, is a romantic thriller with Enrique Gil (Mikoy Pinagpala) and Andrea Brillantes (Chiara Valtrovi) as its protagonists.
The action-thriller romance directed by Barry Gonzalez and Paco Sta.Maria, written by Mark Duane Angos, follows the life of Pinagpala, an overseas Filipino worker in the Czech Republic in 110 episodes.
A waiter who dreams of a better life for his family, he meets the young miss Valtrovi, who unbeknownst to the young man from Manila is the only daughter of a supposed mafia boss.
Yes, it’s complicated because their official label as the newly recruited spy who loves me and the damsel who can kick ass confluence gives a fresh and exciting spin to love versus loyalty allegiances, migration and sacrifice, betrayal and secrecy and how a romance can survive all of these.
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During the three-episode premiere of A Secret in Prague at Gateway Cineplex 18, the major strengths of the Gil-Brillantes romance thriller were obviously highlighted, and it all began with the city of Prague.
Some of its most iconic landmarks, beautifully photographed, served as key locations: The medieval stoned Charles Bridge for the romantic and scenic strolls of Mikoy and Chiara; the charming cobblestoned streets and the Old Town Square, home to the Astronomical Clock, that showcased Prague’s vibrant daily life and historic architecture and edifices; and the Prague Castle that served as the make-believe Valtrovi residence.
When it first appeared onscreen, the camera captured the expanse and magnificence, It had its own musical score that stirred amazement and wonder, a spot-on ingredient that amplified its old-world grandeur and power. That moment of the castle received thunderous applause from the premiere audiences.
Gil and Brillantes were perfectly cast as Mikoy and Chiara. Gil brought his A-game charm offensive, radiant with his man-boy appearance to the lead role. He has authenticity and a child-like innocence to his portrayal of a relatively young master Pinagpala.
Brillantes as the heiress Valtrovi sports blonde hair that suits her as it adds maturity and sophistication to her character. Chiara is calm, collected, dauntless and an undeniable softie. The woman of the world exterior who approaches situations with a rational resolve has a flip side as a true-blue romantic.
Gil and Andrea act with grace and are obviously at ease with each other. They share a harmonious onscreen chemistry and connection, as nothing about them being together felt and looked fake, forced and uncomfortable.
A Secret in Prague is a compelling and entertaining watch, for a number of reasons. First is the dynamic duo that is the ultimate heartthrob Enrique Gil and Gen Z Queen Andrea Brillantes and their grounded and sincere performances as Mikoy and Chiara. Then there is the optimum use of Prague not just a backdrop but a major part of its layered narrative. Also, the deep emotional core courtesy of its whole cast composed of seasoned actors and newbies, themes about family, foes, honesty and loyalty, and love that is as good and worst as it gets, makes it a guilty-viewing pleasure.
Other cast members are Edu Manzano, Joel Torre, Arlene Muhlach, Benjie Paras, Cedrick Juan, Kim Domingo, K Brosas, Ruben Maria Soriquez, Queenay Mercado and Mark Ian Garcia.
A Secret in Prague streams on Netflix Philippines and TV 5’s YouTube Channel through its Kapamilya Livestream. On free TV, it airs weeknights, 8pm as part of the Todomax Primetime Singko programming.