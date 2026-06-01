Eala, Bartunkova booted out of Birmingham Open doubles

Alex Eala’s grass-court campaign is off to a rocky start as she and Nikola Bartunkova of the Czech Republic suffered a 4-6, 6-2, 9-11 loss to home bets Harriet Dart and Maia Lumsden in the Round of 16 of the Birmingham Open doubles in England on Monday.

Eala and Bartunkova fell short for almost 90 minutes as they were eliminated in this prestigious Women’s Tennis Association 125 tournament.

The 21-year-old Eala will start her singles campaign as she faces Priscilla Hon of Australia on Tuesday at 5 p.m.