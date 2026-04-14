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Eala exits early in Stuttgart Open after R32 loss to Fernandez

ALEX Eala makes an early exit after suffering a 1-6, 2-6 loss to Tereza Valentova of Czech Republic in the Round of 32 of the Japan Women’s Open singles event in Osaka on Tuesday.
ALEX Eala makes an early exit after suffering a 1-6, 2-6 loss to Tereza Valentova of Czech Republic in the Round of 32 of the Japan Women’s Open singles event in Osaka on Tuesday.PHOTOGRAPH COURTESY OF ALEX EALA
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Filipina tennis star Alex Eala was sent packing early anew, this time, in the WTA 500 Porsche Tennis Grand Prix after suffering a 1-6, 4-6, loss to world no. 25 Leylah Fernandez Wednesday morning (Manila time).

Eala struggled to match the firepower of her fellow Filipina and left-hander opponent who plays for Canada.

ALEX Eala makes an early exit after suffering a 1-6, 2-6 loss to Tereza Valentova of Czech Republic in the Round of 32 of the Japan Women’s Open singles event in Osaka on Tuesday.
Eala clashes with Fernandez
ALEX Eala makes an early exit after suffering a 1-6, 2-6 loss to Tereza Valentova of Czech Republic in the Round of 32 of the Japan Women’s Open singles event in Osaka on Tuesday.
Eala brings act to Germany

Fernandez imposed her will from the get go, leading by 5-0 in the first set, but Eala being Eala, fought back to get herself a game.

The world no. 45 then tried to mount a comeback in the second set after trailing 2-3 and eventually made it to 4-5, but Fernandez erased a 0-30 deficit that sent her to the next round.

Fernandez also shared that playing against Eala would be like playing against a mirror due to their similarities.

“Oh man, 100%. I mean, I remember watching her play a couple years back at the Rafa Nadal Academy and she was playing super fast. And I remember telling my coach at the time saying like, wow, she plays quick,” she said.

Fernandez would be playing against Zeynep Sonmez or Jasmine Paolini.

The 20-year-old Eala also had an early exit in her 2026 clay season opener in the Linz Open, after her round-of-16 loss against Jelena Ostapenko.

Eala's next assignment is the WTA 1000 Mutua Madrid Open, which will run from 20 April to 3 May 2026, marking her third tournament in the clay season.

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