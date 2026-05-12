Eala, Baptiste booted out of Italian Open

Alex Eala’s Italian Open stint finally comes to a close as she and world No. 25 Hailey Baptiste of the United States absorbed a 2-6, 1-6 loss to No. 39 Katerina Siniakova of the Czech Republic and No. 96 and American Taylor Townsend in the Round of 32 at the Foro Italico in Rome on Tuesday.

Siniakova and Townsend, also considered as the No.1 and No.2 beat doubles players in the world, defeated the Filipino-Amercan tandem in just one hour and nine minutes.