Chinese national nabbed in Pasay for robbery

A Chinese national identified as the top 10 most wanted person was apprehended in connection with a robbery case during a warrant operation in Pasay City on Saturday, 30 May.

The suspect, identified only by the alias Xiaofei, 36, was arrested at around 7:10 p.m. at Barangay 76, Pasay City.

He was apprehended by virtue of a warrant of arrest issued by Judge Regina Paz Ramos-Chavez of Parañaque City Regional Trial Court Branch 274 for robbery with recommended bail of P100,000.

Following the arrest, the suspect was turned over to the warrant and subpoena section of Pasay City Police Station for proper documentation and disposition, including the return of the warrant to the court of origin.