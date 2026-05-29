Southwoods ready for Phl Open hosting

“I think it is great. Like what Rory McIlroy said, we want more people to play golf. This would attract good, better players and will improve the tournament scene,” said Lorenzo, who yielded the NGAP presidency to Al Panlilio last April after serving for three terms.

“And us partnering with the Manila Southwoods is great. I have to thank Bob, Peng, and their club members for their big sacrifice, as they won’t be able to play on their home course during the tournament. That’s a huge contribution to golf, which we appreciate.”

It will be the sixth time the Carmona-based club will host the Philippine Open. But with this edition projected to be the biggest yet, they are preparing for the influx of spectators expected to troop to the venue to watch the world’s brightest golf stars in action.

In fact, they are now in the process of planning their parking and traffic management scheme to accommodate thousands of vehicles, following the strong interest shown by Filipino fans during last year’s International Series Philippines.

“We had a similar situation before with a John Daly and Tom Kite event. As per the computation, about 5,000 people watched. It was quite a job keeping everybody in line as they were parking everywhere. We also saw what they did in the ISP at Sta. Elena, so I think we can handle it,” Perez de Tagle said, adding that they are looking to shuttle spectators who will park within the vicinity of nearby Splash Island.

“Regarding the golf club, members would be allowed to enter, of course, but for guests, we expect more people to be coming. They can park in the vicinity of Splash Island, and there will be shuttle buses coming back and forth, so they will not be bothered finding parking spots. It would be hard to fit them all inside.”