BingoPlus tees up grassroots golf donation drive

BingoPlus is backing a major grassroots golf initiative after pledging to donate 100 golf sets and 100 dozen golf balls to support the National Grassroots Golf Program ahead of the 2026 Philippine Open.
The donation drive, announced Monday in partnership with the Philippine Sports Commission and The International Series, aims to help golf courses and young athletes develop the next generation of Filipino golfers.
PSC Chairman Patrick Gregorio welcomed the initiative, saying grassroots support remains vital as golf continues to grow in the country.
The campaign also received support from Miguel Tabuena, a two-time Philippine Open champion and ArenaPlus ambassador, who is expected to headline the 2026 BingoPlus Philippine Open scheduled from 12 to 15 November.
Organizers said the donation drive is only the start of a broader sports development push tied to the International Series calendar in the Philippines.