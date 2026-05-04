Araneta City rolls out weeklong Mother’s Day fete

From 8 May to 10 May, diners at World Kitchens in Gateway Mall 2 may join a raffle with a minimum spend of P5,000 for a chance to win dining vouchers and a staycation at Novotel Manila Araneta City.

Araneta City will also host a Mother’s Day Market at the General MacArthur Avenue activity area of Ali Mall in partnership with POP QC. The market will feature products from Quezon City-based solo parents, persons with disabilities, persons deprived of liberty and small business owners, highlighting grassroots entrepreneurship.

At Gateway Mall 1, the “For Tiny Hands and Mommy Expo” will offer pampering sessions, including quick makeovers from professional makeup artists.

On 10 May, the aRUNeta Run Club will hold a Mother’s Day fun run around Araneta City, followed by a Zumba session at the Green Gate of Smart Araneta Coliseum. Participating mothers will receive items from partner brands.

Also on 10 May, “Kitchen Queens” at Farmers Plaza will feature a cooking show and forum in partnership with Mama Sita’s, showcasing recipes and techniques through live demonstrations.

At Ali Mall, “Mommies on the Move” will invite mothers and their babies to join a Hawaiian-themed costume activity, with prizes for standout participants.

“At the City of Firsts, we look at Mother’s Day as more than just a seasonal event,” Go added. “It’s an opportunity to create spaces where mothers feel seen and appreciated, and where families and communities are brought together.”