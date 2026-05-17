SOUTH SPARK: VinFast grows Visayas EV presence

VinFast is expanding its electric vehicle presence in the Visayas with the opening of its Cebu South showroom in Cebu, one of the country’s busiest regional transport and business centers.

The new showroom opened on 15 May 2026 at Il Corso Filinvest Malls along Cebu South Coastal Road. It is operated with TJ Motors Ventures Corp. and adds another retail point for VinFast outside Metro Manila.