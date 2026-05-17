SOUTH SPARK: VinFast grows Visayas EV presence

VinFast is expanding its electric vehicle presence in the Visayas with the opening of its Cebu South showroom in Cebu, one of the country’s busiest regional transport and business centers.
The new showroom opened on 15 May 2026 at Il Corso Filinvest Malls along Cebu South Coastal Road. It is operated with TJ Motors Ventures Corp. and adds another retail point for VinFast outside Metro Manila.
The Cebu site places the brand in a market where private motorists, fleet operators and businesses deal with the same pressure felt across the country, especially fuel costs and daily transport expenses.
Cebu is a major economic hub, a tourism gateway and a transport center with heavy movement of people, goods and services. That makes it a practical location for a brand that wants electric vehicles to be seen, tested and considered outside the usual Manila market.
The Cebu South showroom will display VinFast’s electric vehicle lineup, including the newly introduced MPV 7 and Limo Green. The MPV 7 is a seven-seat electric MPV aimed at families, while the Limo Green is built for fleet and commercial use.
The mix gives the showroom two clear customer groups. One is the household looking at EV ownership for everyday use. The other is the business operator looking at lower running costs for transport work.
The facility will have spaces for sales consultations, test drive coordination, vehicle delivery and customer lounge services. It will operate from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. from Monday to Sunday.
VinFast said electric vehicles offer lower operating costs, reduced maintenance needs and zero tailpipe emissions.
Those points have gained more attention as fuel prices continue to affect household budgets and transport operations.
“As more Filipinos begin to reassess their mobility choices amid rising fuel costs, there is a growing need for solutions that are both practical and sustainable,” VinFast Philippines chief executive officer Rhomel Franco said.
“The opening of our Cebu South showroom allows us to bring electric mobility closer to communities in the Visayas and support their transition toward more efficient everyday transport.”
TJ Motors Ventures Corp. chairman Jonathan Cua said Cebu remains a key market for mobility and economic activity in the region.
“Through our partnership with VinFast, we are proud to introduce electric vehicles to the local community and provide a more accessible way for individuals and businesses to explore sustainable transport options,” Cua said.