Uy banners elite full IMPH field

Historic milestones and elite endurance will take center stage at the Century Tuna full IRONMAN Philippines (IMPH) in Subic Bay this Sunday, spearheaded by a trailblazer aiming to push the boundaries of human limitations once again.

Jennifer Tan Uy, famously known as the first Filipina Ultraman finisher, headlines a formidable local and international field in the grueling 3.8km swim, 180km bike and 42km run race.

For Uy, returning to the very course where she finished as the top Filipina in 2024 is more than just a homecoming — it is a critical, high-stakes stepping stone in her intense buildup for the legendary Spartathlon Ultra Race in Greece this September.