Uy banners elite full IMPH field

Historic milestones and elite endurance will take center stage at the Century Tuna full IRONMAN Philippines (IMPH) in Subic Bay this Sunday, spearheaded by a trailblazer aiming to push the boundaries of human limitations once again.
Jennifer Tan Uy, famously known as the first Filipina Ultraman finisher, headlines a formidable local and international field in the grueling 3.8km swim, 180km bike and 42km run race.
For Uy, returning to the very course where she finished as the top Filipina in 2024 is more than just a homecoming — it is a critical, high-stakes stepping stone in her intense buildup for the legendary Spartathlon Ultra Race in Greece this September.
While the 38-year-old athlete has tempered expectations of a top-podium finish this weekend, her focus remains laser-sharp on the bigger picture. The upcoming 44th staging of the historic Spartathlon on 26 to 27 September spans a brutal 246 kilometers with a strict 36-hour cutoff. Having already secured her qualification, Uy is treating her ninth Subic race as a foundational pillar of her preparation.
"I don’t expect to win this year, but this will be of big help in my buildup," said Uy, a Philippine Sportswriters Association awardee, who placed top three overall and was the fastest local female finisher in the 2024 Subic race.
Uy’s barrier-breaking spirit mirrors the grand scale of the event itself, which highlights the Philippines' booming reputation in the global multisport community. Organized by Sunrise Events Inc. for the fifth time, the full IMPH has already locked in 358 athletes, with hundreds more expected by race day.