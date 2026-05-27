Rare royal moment: Japan’s Imperial Couple greets Philippine press corps

The Imperial Couple greeted members of the Malacañang Press Corps after bidding farewell to Marcos and First Lady Liza Araneta-Marcos following the official audience at the palace.

“How’s your stay? Are you enjoying?” Empress Masako softly asked the Philippine journalists, while the Emperor smiled after sending off the Philippine delegation.

Members of the press thanked the Imperial Couple for the warm hospitality extended to them and to the Philippine delegation, praising Japan’s hospitality, food, and clean environment. The brief interaction reportedly surprised even members of the Japanese media and officials from Japan’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs, although the moment was not documented because cameras and mobile phones are prohibited inside the palace.

During the state call, Marcos received the Grand Cordon of the Supreme Order of the Chrysanthemum, one of Japan’s highest honors traditionally bestowed on foreign heads of state and distinguished leaders. Meanwhile, the First Lady received the Grand Cordon of the Order of the Precious Crown.

In return, the Philippines conferred the Order of Lakandula with the rank of Supremo on Emperor Naruhito, while Empress Masako received the Order of Gabriela Silang.

The state visit, which coincides with the 70th anniversary of diplomatic relations between the Philippines and Japan, aims to strengthen cooperation on security, trade, investment, and regional affairs.