VF MPV 7 enters Phl market

The VF MPV 7 is priced at P1.518 million with the battery included. Buyers may also choose the battery subscription plan, which lowers the vehicle price to P1.239 million.

Under the subscription plan, the monthly fee is P2,700 for usage of up to 2,000 kilometers. The fee rises to P4,150 for monthly use above 2,000 kilometers.

VinFast is also offering a launch promo until 31 May 2026. The first 1,000 customers who choose the subscription model will get one year of free battery subscription for up to 2,000 kilometers per month.

Buyers who purchase the unit with battery included will get a P27,200 discount.

The VF MPV 7 enters a segment that remains important in the Philippines, where MPVs account for nearly 20 percent of total automotive sales, according to VinFast.

The model targets families that need cabin space, lower running costs, and a seven-seat layout without moving to a larger SUV.

The vehicle measures 4,740 mm long, 1,872 mm wide and 1,734 mm tall, with a 2,840 mm wheelbase. VinFast said the MPV design places the wheels closer to the corners to increase interior room.

It also gets the brand’s V-shaped LED daytime running lights and 19-inch alloy wheels.

The VF MPV 7 was designed to carry passengers across three rows. Cargo space can reach up to 1,240 liters, which gives owners more room for luggage and daily family use.

It has an electric motor rated at 150 kW and 280 Nm of torque paired with a 60.13-kWh battery.

VinFast said the vehicle can travel up to 450 kilometers on a full charge under NEDC standards. Fast charging from 10 percent to 70 percent takes about 30 minutes.

Owners will also get free charging at V-Green stations in the Philippines until March 2029. The vehicle comes with a seven-year or 160,000-km warranty, while the battery is covered for 10 years or 200,000 km.

VinFast Southeast Asia chief executive officer Antonio Zara said the VF MPV 7 launch shows the company’s long-term commitment to the Philippine market.