MDPPA sees more in every trip

Motorcycles have long served as daily transport for many Filipinos, but Motorcycle Development Program Participants Association (MDPPA) says they can also give riders a quick break from routine, a sense of freedom and a more personal way to enjoy the road.

Here are six ways riders can make a trip feel less routine and more enjoyable.

An accessible escape on a short ride

A short motorcycle ride can already feel like a break. MDPPA cited routes such as Sumulong Highway to Antipolo or a morning ride around Laguna Lake as easy ways to get fresh air without planning a long trip.