Motorcycle sales rise

Motorcycle sales in the Philippines grew 11.6 percent in the first quarter of 2026 as commuters and businesses continued to rely on two-wheel transport, according to the Motorcycle Development Program Participants Association Inc. (MDPPA).
MDPPA said its member brands sold 496,868 units from January to March, up from 445,047 units in the same period last year. The group covers Honda, Kawasaki, Suzuki and Yamaha.
Sales rose in all three months. January reached 166,703 units, up 7.8 percent year on year. February sales climbed 7.1 percent to 151,608 units. March posted the strongest result at 178,557 units, up 19.9 percent from a year earlier.
Automatic motorcycles remained the leading category, supported by demand from daily commuters. Business motorcycles also grew as delivery riders and small enterprises continued to use motorcycles for operations.
MDPPA president Erwin Estrada said rising fuel prices are keeping motorcycles relevant for Filipinos who need cheaper daily mobility.