Motorcycle sales rise

Motorcycle sales in the Philippines grew 11.6 percent in the first quarter of 2026 as commuters and businesses continued to rely on two-wheel transport, according to the Motorcycle Development Program Participants Association Inc. (MDPPA).

MDPPA said its member brands sold 496,868 units from January to March, up from 445,047 units in the same period last year. The group covers Honda, Kawasaki, Suzuki and Yamaha.