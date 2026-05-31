Llover, Angeletti resolve gloves issue

The camp of Kenneth Llover revealed that American Michael Angeletti wanted his Filipino foe to use his preferred brand of boxing gloves for their world bantamweight title elimination fight this Saturday in Tokoname, Japan.

“They wanted us to use (the brand) Rival because that’s the one Angeletti is going to use,” Llover’s chief handler Gerry Peñalosa told DAILY TRIBUNE.

“But we have our own glove brand… Cleto Reyes,” said Peñalosa, noting that Llover prefers to use the Mexican-manufactured Cleto Reyes, known for being the favorite of punchers like Manny Pacquiao.