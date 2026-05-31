Llover, Angeletti resolve gloves issue

The camp of Kenneth Llover revealed that American Michael Angeletti wanted his Filipino foe to use his preferred brand of boxing gloves for their world bantamweight title elimination fight this Saturday in Tokoname, Japan.
“They wanted us to use (the brand) Rival because that’s the one Angeletti is going to use,” Llover’s chief handler Gerry Peñalosa told DAILY TRIBUNE.
“But we have our own glove brand… Cleto Reyes,” said Peñalosa, noting that Llover prefers to use the Mexican-manufactured Cleto Reyes, known for being the favorite of punchers like Manny Pacquiao.
The winner of the Angeletti-Llover showdown earns the right to vie for the International Boxing Federation 118-pound crown being held by Mexican Jose Salas Reyes.
Angeletti and Llover are both unbeaten.
Meanwhile, Llover and his team arrived in Japan at around lunchtime of Saturday after spending five weeks in Tagaytay City. Several hours later, it was Angeletti and his team that touched down.
Armed with almost 100 rounds of sparring, Llover, 23, is looking forward to a rousing performance that will boost his win-loss record to 18-0.
His scheduled 12-rounder with Angeletti will be held at the Aichi Sky Expo, just a quick drive from Chubu airport, the gateway to Nagoya.
Upon checking in at the Four Points by Sheraton, Llover bumped into three-division champion Johnriel Casimero, who is also seeing action in the promotion.
Casimero meets Mexican Luis Nery in the main supporting bout.