Llover favored vs Angeletti

There is a prevailing sense of confidence and calmness over at Kenneth Llover’s training camp in Tagaytay City 10 days before a big bout in Japan.

“No worries. Everything’s in order,” trainer Carl Peñalosa Jr. told DAILY TRIBUNE on Tuesday.

The undefeated Llover is slated to battle American super fighter Michael Angeletti on 6 June at the Aichi Sky Expo in Tokoname, Japan.

The reward for winning is top grade meat. The winner gets to become the mandatory challenger to the International Boxing Federation (IBF) bantamweight title of Mexican Jose Reyes Salas.

Llover has just wrapped up his rigid training camp that saw him rack up almost 100 hard rounds of sparring.