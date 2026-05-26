Llover favored vs Angeletti

There is a prevailing sense of confidence and calmness over at Kenneth Llover’s training camp in Tagaytay City 10 days before a big bout in Japan.
“No worries. Everything’s in order,” trainer Carl Peñalosa Jr. told DAILY TRIBUNE on Tuesday.
The undefeated Llover is slated to battle American super fighter Michael Angeletti on 6 June at the Aichi Sky Expo in Tokoname, Japan.
The reward for winning is top grade meat. The winner gets to become the mandatory challenger to the International Boxing Federation (IBF) bantamweight title of Mexican Jose Reyes Salas.
Llover has just wrapped up his rigid training camp that saw him rack up almost 100 hard rounds of sparring.
Even the weight is not being seen to be a bit of a concern during fight week.
“He’s right on track,” said Carl, whose younger brother Gerry is Llover’s manager and promoter.
Latest odds have Llover as the betting favorite.
Llover, 23, packing a 17-0 win-loss record with 12 knockouts, leaves for Nagoya this Saturday.
Angeletti, 29, sporting a 14-0 mark with eight knockouts, will be fighting outside America professionally for the first time.
If victorious against Angeletti, Gerry swears that he will move heaven and earth to stage Llover’s title shot in the country.
“The target is September but we have to take care of business first next week in Japan,” Gerry said.