Let there be Luce!

Ferrari has unveiled the Luce, its first fully electric model and a major new entry in the Maranello brand’s sports car lineup.
The reveal took place at Vela di Calatrava, Città dello Sport in Rome. Ferrari chose the city for its link to the brand’s first victory in 1947, when the Ferrari 125 S won the Gran Premio di Roma at the Baths of Caracalla circuit.
The Luce comes as part of Ferrari’s multi-energy strategy, which keeps electric, hybrid and combustion models in the range.
Ferrari said electrification adds another path for performance and design, rather than replacing its existing engines.
Ferrari developed the main electric components in-house, from the electric motors to the battery pack.
The project has more than 60 new patents. Ferrari said it will also provide support for electric components, including batteries, under its Ferrari Forever program.
The Luce uses a dedicated electric platform with four electric motors, one for each wheel. Total output is rated at 1050 cv, or 772 kW.
Ferrari claims a 0 to 100 km/h time of 2.5 seconds, 0 to 200 km/h in 6.8 seconds, and a top speed of 310 km/h.
The car uses a 122 kWh battery pack with 800-volt architecture. It supports fast charging of up to 350 kW and has a range of more than 530 km. Ferrari said the battery was designed, validated and built in Maranello.
The Luce also became the first Ferrari with four doors and five seats. The electric layout allowed engineers to remove the central tunnel and place the battery beneath the floor and rear seats.
Its design was created with LoveFrom, the creative collective led by Sir Jony Ive and Marc Newson. The project was developed with Ferrari Design Studio head Flavio Manzoni.
The car has a smooth glass house, floating front and rear aerodynamic wings, transparent light panels, and halo taillights that recall the 360 Modena and 458 Italia.
The Luce also gets the largest staggered wheel sizes on a series-production Ferrari road car, with 23-inch wheels in front and 24-inch wheels at the rear.
The steering wheel, paddles, dials, toggles and switches work with OLED screens developed with Samsung Display.
The right-hand paddle adjusts torque delivery. The left-hand paddle changes energy recovery and engine braking.
Ferrari said the system does not pretend to copy gear changes. It gives the driver a way to control torque and deceleration in a more active way.
Sound was also a major part of the project. Ferrari said the Luce does not use a fake engine note. A sensor on the rear axle captures vibration from the electric hardware.
The car’s active suspension comes from systems used on the Purosangue and F80. The Luce also has four-wheel steering, torque vectoring, regenerative braking of up to 0.5 g, and a new Vehicle Control Unit that updates targets 200 times per second.