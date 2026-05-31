Generations of service fulfill a sacred promise

For more than two decades, the City of Las Piñas has been widely recognized for a level of continuity in local governance that treats healthcare not as a passing initiative but as a sustained responsibility to its people.

At the center of this enduring direction is Mayor April Aguilar Nery, whose leadership is shaped by inherited public service values and a lifetime spent close to the daily realities of community life.

The groundwork for this healthcare system was laid during the administration of the late Mayor Vergel “Nene” Aguilar, who introduced the Green Card program as a practical response to the burden of hospitalization and medical expenses faced by ordinary residents. Over time, this initiative evolved into one of Las Piñas’ most defining social programs, giving families access to medical assistance that softened financial strain and made healthcare more accessible and humane.