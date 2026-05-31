Generations of service fulfill a sacred promise

For more than two decades, the City of Las Piñas has been widely recognized for a level of continuity in local governance that treats healthcare not as a passing initiative but as a sustained responsibility to its people.
At the center of this enduring direction is Mayor April Aguilar Nery, whose leadership is shaped by inherited public service values and a lifetime spent close to the daily realities of community life.
The groundwork for this healthcare system was laid during the administration of the late Mayor Vergel “Nene” Aguilar, who introduced the Green Card program as a practical response to the burden of hospitalization and medical expenses faced by ordinary residents. Over time, this initiative evolved into one of Las Piñas’ most defining social programs, giving families access to medical assistance that softened financial strain and made healthcare more accessible and humane.
Today, Mayor April continues this legacy with steady commitment and close engagement with the community.
The Green Card program remains the backbone of the city’s healthcare system, providing residents with hospitalization assistance, annual medical checkups and treatment support across partner hospitals. For many Las Piñeros, it has become a reliable form of security during illness, ensuring that medical care is available when it is most needed.
Commitment goes mobile
Her administration has also expanded healthcare delivery beyond traditional facilities. Mobile X-ray services, dental buses, ECG units and vaccination teams regularly travel to barangays, bringing essential services directly to neighborhoods.
This approach has made healthcare more immediate and more present in daily life, especially for families who once had limited access to regular medical care.
Mayor April’s path to public service began early, when she often accompanied her father on community visits. There, she observed how direct interaction, consistent presence and simple acts of listening built trust between leaders and residents.
Alongside the influence of her mother, current Vice Mayor Imelda T. Aguilar, these experiences shaped her understanding that governance is most effective when it is grounded in personal connection with the people.
That early immersion continues to guide her leadership today. She is frequently present during public assistance distributions and community programs, engaging directly with residents and ensuring that services reach intended beneficiaries.
In one recent event, more than 1,400 senior citizens from several barangays received their quarterly social pension of P3,000 each, with the mayor attending in person to meet beneficiaries and speak with families. Even during rice distributions mandated by the national government, she was present. These moments have become a familiar part of her public work.
Beyond healthcare, the city continues to strengthen long-term development programs, particularly in education. Scholarship opportunities are expanding for thousands of students, while additional schools, colleges and training centers are being developed. Mayor April has often emphasized that education serves as a lasting foundation that continues to benefit individuals long after it is provided.
Those close to her describe a leadership style that blends warmth with determination. To her siblings, Mayor April naturally grew up taking on caregiving roles within the family, a habit that later became central to her public service. To her friends, she is known as sincere, grounded and deeply committed to the communities she serves.
Healthcare has developed into more than a government program in Las Piñas City; it has become a continuing tradition from the pioneering efforts of Mayor Nene to the present administration of Mayor April. The city has maintained a consistent focus on making medical care accessible to every resident.
As Las Piñas moves forward, its direction in healthcare remains firm and clear. Services must be close, dependable and responsive to the needs of ordinary families. Through Mayor April Aguilar Nery, this commitment continues to shape the city, ensuring that public service is not only a promise made but a presence felt in the everyday lives of its people.