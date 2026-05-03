Supporting health programs that mothers need

That is why, as vice chairman of the Senate Committee on Health, I never stop urging the Philippine Health Insurance Corporation (PhilHealth) to always optimize its budget. After all, it is the Filipino people’s money, and it should be returned to them through efficient medical services and benefits.

With this, I support PhilHealth’s implementation of expanded maternity benefits effective 30 April. Under the new policy, coverage for normal deliveries has significantly increased from P9,750 to P29,000, while cesarean section coverage has risen from P37,000 to between P58,000 and P62,000.

Aside from the increase in the package, it also includes coverage for more prenatal checkups, increasing from four to eight visits, including vaccines and laboratory tests, and three postnatal follow-up visits.

Our people need these initiatives now more than ever, and they should help ease the financial woes of Filipino families, especially mothers who need access to proper care before, during, and after childbirth.

As a health reform crusader, we have consistently pushed for stronger health financing support for ordinary Filipinos. We have pushed for greater protection for patients who rely on public health support and the expansion of benefit packages, including the maternity benefit package.

Following our marathon committee hearings during the 19th Congress, when I was still the chairman of the Senate Health Committee, PhilHealth lifted the 45-day annual limit on hospitalizations for members and their dependents, allowing continued coverage for prolonged illnesses, including chronic and life-threatening conditions.

Furthermore, PhilHealth’s Z packages for kidney-related illnesses also improved. Peritoneal dialysis and kidney transplantation now have increased support, including living and deceased donor procedures, as well as pediatric dialysis coverage.

In July 2024, we began publicly criticizing the management of PhilHealth funds, particularly the transfer of its so-called “excess funds” to the National Treasury to be used for other projects. What we called then as “immoral” was later found to be “unconstitutional” by no less than the Supreme Court in 2025. Health funds should only be used for the health of Filipinos.

We are still very far from the full implementation of the Universal Health Care Law, which aims to significantly reduce the out-of-pocket expenses of patients. With the help of my fellow lawmakers, I will work to the best of my ability and fight for programs and laws that will strengthen our healthcare system.

Meanwhile, on 29 April, we met two recipients of the scholarship program of the Commission on Higher Education, which I am continuously supporting, Maria Geraldine Gimao and Luisa Intia, both graduates of the Bachelor of Science in Psychology degree. Maria Geraldine, a mother of three, graduated cum laude, while Luisa received an Academic Achiever award. May they serve as an inspiration to the youth to continue pursuing their dreams.

On 28 April, we also personally attended the 13th ASEAN Para Games Official Awarding of Incentives held at the Rizal Memorial Sports Complex in Manila, where I served as keynote speaker and led the recognition of the country’s para-athletes for their outstanding performance in the regional meet in Thailand.

Meanwhile, service does not stop even on Sundays. I personally visited and aided families affected by a fire in Barangay 264, Tondo, Manila City on 3 May.

Our Malasakit Team also extended assistance to our kababayans in need, as they delivered aid to other fire victims in Bacoor City, Cavite; Cebu City; Don Carlos, Bukidnon; Mati City, Davao Oriental; and Cagayan de Oro City.

Furthermore, displaced workers, including public utility jeepney, tricycle, and minibus drivers, were also aided in Carcar City, Cebu. Lastly, scholars from Kawit, Cavite; and Presentacion, Camarines Sur were also assisted.

As always, our commitment remains steadfast: to serve the Filipino people, especially in times of crisis and when it comes to healthcare service dahil bisyo ko ang magserbisyo at naniniwala ako na ang serbisyo sa tao ay serbisyo sa Diyos.