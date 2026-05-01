SB19 on what it means to be healthy

The massive crowd at the recent Wakas at Simula concert of SB19 reaffirmed the group’s status as one of the country’s most influential live acts. With synchronized choreography, powerful vocals, and a production built for scale, the group transformed the open-air venue into a full-scale celebration of P-pop.
Fans filled the venue from early evening, braving long hours and open-air conditions to witness SB19’s latest performance, which featured a mix of their biggest hits and fan-favorite tracks. The concert also highlighted how far the group has come, from viral breakthroughs to commanding large-scale stages with confidence and precision.
Beyond the spectacle, the night also underscored the group’s evolving message offstage. SB19 has been opening up about a different kind of performance, one that happens in everyday life, shaped by choices about health, discipline and personal well-being.
For leader Pablo, growth has always meant taking risks and committing to purpose. “The bravest choice I made was betting on what I truly wanted. I chased the path I believed in — even when it wasn’t the safest option — because if I didn’t, I don’t think I’d be as fulfilled as I am today.”
Josh pointed out that well-being is built on consistency rather than milestones. “It’s really important to know how to take care of yourself… how to survive today, the next week, the next month.”
Justin described his journey into performance as a process of exploration: “Noong college, nag-start po ako mag-explore (I started to explore)… I wanted to perform… and that was also the most rewarding na ginawa ko (that I did).”
For Stell, health is closely tied to emotional fulfillment. “Being healthy is something na happy ka sa ginagawa mo (that you are happy with what you’re doing)… you can do whatever you want as long as you’re happy with it.”
Ken added that stability and peace of mind are part of his own sense of wellness. “I feel secure… my parents, naibibigay ko ’yung gusto nila (I can provide what they want)… wala akong masyadong iniisip (I don’t have to think mch)… so I can say na healthy ako.”
Taken together, the members’ reflections echo a broader idea of health that extends beyond physical fitness: One that is shaped by mental clarity, emotional grounding and responsibility to others.
As their SMDC concert showed their strength onstage, SB19’s message offstage highlights a quieter but equally important theme: Well-being is built through everyday decisions, not just defining moments.