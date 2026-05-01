SB19 on what it means to be healthy

Beyond the spectacle, the night also underscored the group’s evolving message offstage. SB19 has been opening up about a different kind of performance, one that happens in everyday life, shaped by choices about health, discipline and personal well-being.

For leader Pablo, growth has always meant taking risks and committing to purpose. “The bravest choice I made was betting on what I truly wanted. I chased the path I believed in — even when it wasn’t the safest option — because if I didn’t, I don’t think I’d be as fulfilled as I am today.”

Josh pointed out that well-being is built on consistency rather than milestones. “It’s really important to know how to take care of yourself… how to survive today, the next week, the next month.”

Justin described his journey into performance as a process of exploration: “Noong college, nag-start po ako mag-explore (I started to explore)… I wanted to perform… and that was also the most rewarding na ginawa ko (that I did).”