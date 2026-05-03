KABOOM!: Turcuato never gets tired of helping Phl sports

Learning the ropes

Long before the strategic decisions of the boardroom, Turcuato’s journey began in a much louder space: courtside, microphone in hand.

While pursuing his Master’s degree at Ateneo de Manila University, he transitioned from a student of the game to its voice, eventually delivering the trademark call that would echo in arenas nationwide: “Kaboom!”

“I started as a sports commentator more than 20 years ago, late ’90s to early 2000s. I was taking my Master’s degree at Ateneo after studying in the United States. When I saw an audition for a courtside reporter — that’s how it began,” said Turcuato, who used to call games in the University Athletic Association of the Philippines (UAAP).

“I was already working with Ateneo’s athletic director, Father Raymond Holscher, and attending UAAP board meetings. Then I joined Silverstar and eventually became a commentator when ABS-CBN acquired the hosting rights for the UAAP.”

“At the same time, I was working full-time in the corporate world — San Miguel, Ayala, ABS-CBN, and even the PBA as head of marketing.”

The transition from observer to decision-maker was not abrupt, but gradual — built on years of balancing commentary with corporate strategy.

“Even while doing commentary, I was focused on corporate work — strategy, business growth. Eventually, I became the marketing director of the PBA while also doing commentary.”

“I continued working across companies like Solar, Fox Sports, and National Geographic until Smart brought me in during the pandemic.”

Through it all, one constant remained: sports was never just work — it was identity.

“Sports is my life. I’ve played basketball, tennis, volleyball, and now golf and even pickleball. It’s a reflection of life — it teaches attitude, perseverance and competitiveness,” he added.

“I’m grateful to be in a position where I can help athletes, communities, and grassroots programs grow.”

That gratitude extends to the partnerships that make large-scale support possible. Working alongside institutions like the Philippine Sports Commission (PSC) and the Philippine Olympic Committee (POC), Turcuato sees alignment as the key to progress.

“It’s an honor. I’ve worked with many of them over the years, even before their current roles. Collaboration makes everything easier because we align on goals and programs for athletes,” Turcuato said.

At its core, his message remains simple but urgent — a call that echoes far beyond locker rooms and arenas.

Staying consistent

Turcuato learned that to be at the top, one must not dwell too much on success or failure.

“Boss MVP (Manny Pangilinan), sir Ricky Vargas, and even ASP (Al Panlilio), they remind you of a constant standard of excellence. Regardless of what happens, they are always trying to figure out how to be better,” Turcuato said.

“They don’t feel satisfied, and they always set the bar higher. That’s really what I appreciate about them.”

With Filipino athletes getting recognized for their effort, Turcuato encourages other private companies to jump in and support them through sponsorships and other marketing initiatives.

“Sometimes, the commercial benefits aren’t immediate. But the goodwill, cultural impact, and contribution to the country are huge. It’s also long term — starting from the grassroots makes it even more fulfilling,” said Turcuato, whose firm has helped countless Filipino athletes from Hidilyn Diaz to Carlos Yulo.

“At the end of the day, it’s about helping the country grow and inspiring people through sports.”

Turcuato is showing no signs of tiring in his quest to build the nation through sports.

For every Filipino athlete stepping onto a podium with a medal around their neck, he will always be there — smiling, cheering, and perhaps silently uttering a “Kaboom!” as a nod to the resilience and pride of a nation that refuses to lose its rhythm.